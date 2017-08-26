Brawl breaks out during Winnipeg’s Movie at the Park

Up to 15 teenagers fled from Winnipeg Police early Saturday morning after a large fight broke out during Assiniboine Park’s Movies in the Park series.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, they received a call that more than a dozen males and females between the ages of 14 and 18 were brawling during the film showing.

The fight stopped and all of the teens fled into the park when police arrived on scene.

No weapons were found and it is still unclear whether any major injuries were sustained.

There were officers on duty at the event until midnight.

Saturday’s showing was the last installment of Assiniboine Park’s Movies in the Park series, which takes place at Winnipeg’s Lyric Theater every summer.