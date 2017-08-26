Canada
August 26, 2017 12:27 pm

Montreal MP in Miami warns Haitian community of misinformation regarding asylum in Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press

Liberal MP Emmanuel Dubourg is shown on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday June 10, 2014. A Liberal MP born in Haiti is off to Miami this week as part of the federal government's efforts to address the flow of Haitians crossing illegally into Canada to seek asylum. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press
A Montreal-area MP has visited Miami and says he’s found many Haitians have been misinformed about what it takes to come to Canada.

Emmanuel Dubourg says he’s seen social media posts falsely claiming Canada has a special residency program for Haitians and that Canadian officials are in the United States to facilitate their
entry.

The Haitian-Canadian MP addressed the media yesterday from Miami, where he spent two days speaking to local leaders about the influx of mostly Haitian asylum seekers.

Dubourg says he spoke on Creole-language media outlets to dissuade people from selling everything they own and leaving stable situations to come to Canada when only about half of the asylum
claims from Haitian nationals were successful last year.

The Liberal MP did not give specifics on how the government would counter the misinformation.

