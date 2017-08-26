Montreal MP in Miami warns Haitian community of misinformation regarding asylum in Canada

A Montreal-area MP has visited Miami and says he’s found many Haitians have been misinformed about what it takes to come to Canada.

Emmanuel Dubourg says he’s seen social media posts falsely claiming Canada has a special residency program for Haitians and that Canadian officials are in the United States to facilitate their

entry.

The Haitian-Canadian MP addressed the media yesterday from Miami, where he spent two days speaking to local leaders about the influx of mostly Haitian asylum seekers.

Dubourg says he spoke on Creole-language media outlets to dissuade people from selling everything they own and leaving stable situations to come to Canada when only about half of the asylum

claims from Haitian nationals were successful last year.

The Liberal MP did not give specifics on how the government would counter the misinformation.