August 26, 2017 12:51 am

Evacuees cope with uncertainty during Philpott Road fire

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
There is still much uncertainty for the hundreds of families ordered out of their homes because of the Philpott Road fire in Joe Rich.

Some are staying with friends and family, while others are getting accommodation with the help of the Emergency Support Services reception centre at Willow Park Church in Kelowna, where 570 evacuees have registered.

Lauren Pullen has more on how evacuees are coping.

 

Global News