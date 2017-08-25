Entertainment
Calgary scout leader turns campfire zombie story into published book

WATCH: There’s nothing like a spine-tingling story to wind things down for the night on a scouting trip. As Gil Tucker explains, a Calgarian has now put one of those scary tales between the covers.

Sharing a few tales of terror is a big part of the fun when scouts head out on a camping trip.

“Telling spooky campfire stories at a campfire – just fits,” said 14-year-old scout Ryan Kovach.

Now Calgary scout leader Mike Plested has turned one of those stories into a book.

Called Scouts of the Apocalypse: Zombie War, it features zombies invading Calgary, with scouts springing into action to fight them off.

Plested fleshed out a story he originally cooked up around the fire on a scout trip.

“Response was so good that I decided when I got home, I absolutely had to write this down,” Plested said.

The book is now on the shelves in several Calgary stores, available online around the world.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Kovach said.

Plested enjoyed showcasing scouts in the book.

“Scouts doing what scouts are supposed to do,” he said.

“We’re going to save the world.”

