Man dead after industrial accident in midtown Toronto
A man is dead following an industrial accident in midtown Toronto.
Police and paramedics were called to a job site at St. Clair Avenue West and Oriole Road around 11:09 a.m. on Friday.
Const. David Hopkinson told Global News a technician was working on a machine when it fell on him.
Authorities said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Ministry of Labour has been called in for the investigation.
