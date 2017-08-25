Man dead after industrial accident in midtown Toronto

A man is dead following an industrial accident in midtown Toronto.

Police and paramedics were called to a job site at St. Clair Avenue West and Oriole Road around 11:09 a.m. on Friday.

Const. David Hopkinson told Global News a technician was working on a machine when it fell on him.

Authorities said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in for the investigation.