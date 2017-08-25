Bluesfest 2017 hits Harris Park in London

One of London’s final music festivals of the summer takes over Harris Park this weekend.

Bluesfest 2017 gets underway this afternoon in Harris Park and runs through Sunday.

The event used to be held in Victoria Park, but has been moved to Harris park because of licensing capabilities.

“The license size we had last year in Victoria Park was really small and it’s dictated by the city, you can only have it a certain size, it’s literally 600 people. Last year we had Sass Jordan there and we had 200 people in line trying to get into the licensed area and they just could not get in, that was a real issue. I think this year we’ve alleviated that so everyone will be able to get in and go where they want,” said Rob Schroeyens, organizer for the event.

Londoners can expect performances from The Wallflowers, Molly Hatchet, and Burton Cummings Band, just to name a few.

In the past, Bluesfest has been a free event, but this year organizers decided to make it a ticketed event.

“I think people understand a certain quality of entertainment costs a little bit of money,” said Schroeyens.

Tourism London’s director of Culture and Entertainment, Chris Campbell, says it’s a great opportunity to see bands that don’t often visit the Forest City.

“Bluesfest is hitting a demographic that doesn’t necessarily have a lot of shows in London, the blues and classic rock audience. It’s created a very good reception and we’re very excited for the weekend.” said Campbell.

A “supergroup” made of former members of Toto, Foreigner, Asia, and Journey, known as the Rock Pack, will close the show on Sunday.

Prices start at $49.00 for single-day tickets and are available at the gate or in advance at Budweiser Gardens.