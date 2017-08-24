Smuggled baby tiger cub found by border guards in California

Border officers near San Diego, Calif. seized some unusual cargo this week: a baby tiger.

The illegally trafficked tiger cub was found on the floor of the front passenger side of a car trying to enter California at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Otay Mesa border crossing.

The driver was an 18-year-old U.S. citizen and was arrested on scene. There was also a passenger in the car.

Officials from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took custody of the tiger, and say they will work with the San Diego Zoo to make sure it is taken care of properly.

“CBP officers are often faced with unusual situations,” Pete Flores, director of field operations for Customs and Border Protection in San Diego, said in a release. “The CBP officers at the Otay Mesa port of entry met the challenge head on and assisted in preserving the life of this endangered species.”

The release also detailed another similar incident that occurred more than 20 years ago, when officers intercepted another tiger cub who smugglers were trying to get out of California. That tiger went on to live at the San Diego Zoo.