Paraglider okay after crashing in Mission, B.C. forest

A pretty good save overnight for Mission Search and Rescue near Cascade Falls, where a paraglider had crashed into a tree Wednesday evening, at around 7:00 p.m.

“It was about 700 metres elevation through some fairly thick, dense forest. Access was the biggest issue.”

Looks like it was quite the climb to get the #paraglider who crashed into a tree in a #MissionBC forest out of there. (@RidgeMeadowsSAR) pic.twitter.com/EV0jv8N7zB — Ria Renouf (@RiaCKNW980) August 24, 2017

Brian Moffat from the Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue says he was called in to help at 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

“He sort of down-climbed from where his chute had gotten tangled up in the tree at about 150 feet, and he was just basically bear-hugging the tree when we located him,” he said.

That’s when Moffat’s day job kicked in.

“Well, I’m an arborist by profession, so I basically climbed up the tree to where he was and set up a lowering system, to lower him down safely.”

.@RidgeMeadowsSAR share photos of paraglider rescue. Happened o'nite in #Mission. Says it managed to extract subject. Had crashed into tree. pic.twitter.com/fswmB7jlib — Ria Renouf (@RiaCKNW980) August 24, 2017

The paraglider wasn’t hurt and everyone walked out after first light.

Ridge Meadows SAR was one of three other teams who responded to the call.

Moffat says it’s the third or fourth time he’s climbed up a tree to help rescue someone, and that ironically as a kid, he was afraid of heights.