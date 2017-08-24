Saskatoon police release drawing of sexual assault suspect

Saskatoon police have released a sketch of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

The woman was assaulted on Aug. 18 at her McGill Street home.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police say sexual assault suspect has noticeable forehead injury

Police said the man entered the home early that morning where he physically and sexually assaulted the woman.

She was able to wrestle away the hammer he was armed with and struck him on the forehead. He then fled the home.

Police are looking for an Indigenous man, between the ages of 18 and 20, six-foot tall with shaggy dark hair.

READ MORE: Boy charged with sexual assault of girl in Saskatoon

Investigators said he would also have a noticeable injury to his forehead from being hit by the hammer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.