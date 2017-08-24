Crime
Saskatoon police release drawing of sexual assault suspect

Sketch of the man accused of sexually assaulting a woman released by Saskatoon police.

Supplied / Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon police have released a sketch of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

The woman was assaulted on Aug. 18 at her McGill Street home.

Police said the man entered the home early that morning where he physically and sexually assaulted the woman.

She was able to wrestle away the hammer he was armed with and struck him on the forehead. He then fled the home.

Police are looking for an Indigenous man, between the ages of 18 and 20, six-foot tall with shaggy dark hair.

Investigators said he would also have a noticeable injury to his forehead from being hit by the hammer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
