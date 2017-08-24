Crime
Pair charged with 3 counts of break and enter in Hamilton

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton Police badge and cap.

Hamilton Police Service
Hamilton Police have charged two men with three-counts of break and enter.

Charles Shotwell, 49, of Hamilton and 31-year old Daniel Letchford of Brantford are accused of breaking into PJ’s Automotive at 710 Cannon St. E. just over a month ago. Police say a moped was stolen.

The following day on July 23, two e-bikes were stolen during a break in at EMMO Hamilton on 819 King St. E. Two more e-bikes were stolen on Aug. 7 from the Electric Avenue store on 1471 Main St. E.

Letchford and Shotwell face break-and-enter charges.

Letchford is also charged with three counts of failing to comply with his probation and possession of burglary tools.

Brantford
Break And Enter
chris shotwell
daniel letchford
Hamilton
Police
Robbery

