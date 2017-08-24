Pair charged with 3 counts of break and enter in Hamilton

Hamilton Police have charged two men with three-counts of break and enter.

Charles Shotwell, 49, of Hamilton and 31-year old Daniel Letchford of Brantford are accused of breaking into PJ’s Automotive at 710 Cannon St. E. just over a month ago. Police say a moped was stolen.

The following day on July 23, two e-bikes were stolen during a break in at EMMO Hamilton on 819 King St. E. Two more e-bikes were stolen on Aug. 7 from the Electric Avenue store on 1471 Main St. E.

Letchford and Shotwell face break-and-enter charges.

Letchford is also charged with three counts of failing to comply with his probation and possession of burglary tools.