COMMENTARY: Trump hat “lapse of judgment”

A Hamilton judge is before a disciplinary hearing for wearing a Donald Trump ‘Make America Great Again’ hat into his court room the day after the U.S. election.

The judicial committee received 81 complaints about Justice Bernd Zabel’s behaviour: judges are not to display anything other than impartiality in any way.

The rogue judge said it was all meant as a joke, not a political statement, he is not a Trump supporter.

He had predicted a Trump victory and was “gloating” to his peers who thought Hillary Clinton would win.

The judge admits he had a “lapse in judgment”.

As well as the complaints, he has had 62 character references filed supporting him as a sensitive and compassionate judge.

Any way you slice this humble pie, it still tastes the same, he should’ve have done it, and should have known better.

But since it did not interfere with the outcome of any cases, I can’t see why he should lose his job.

I am not a supporter of Trump, but if the judge had worn any other hat into the court room that day, would the outcome be the same?

I’m not so sure…