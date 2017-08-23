Disciplinary hearing for Ontario judge who wore ‘Make America Great Again’ hat

TORONTO – An Ontario judge who wore a hat in court bearing a slogan used by U.S. President Donald Trump is facing a disciplinary hearing today.

Justice Bernd Zabel is set to appear before an Ontario Judicial Council panel in Toronto to face allegations of judicial misconduct over the November 2016 incident.

The council says it’s alleged Zabel wore a baseball cap with the slogan “Make America Great Again” in court on Nov. 9 – the day after Trump won the U.S. election – and made comments about the election, “his views and those of his judicial colleagues.”

Zabel later apologized publicly for his behaviour, calling it a “lapse in judgment,” but the council says it’s alleged his statement “was not consistent with comments he made in court” on the day of the incident.

The council says it received 81 complaints about Zabel’s behaviour on that day.

If Zabel is found guilty, the panel may impose a number of sanctions or recommend he lose his job.