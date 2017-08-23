City of Calgary releases list of threats made to council

The city of Calgary has released a list of threats made to councillors and the mayor in response to a Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (FOIP) request by the media.

The information shows that 31 threats were made to council this year, with 23 of them directed at Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

However, that pales in comparison to last year when 65 threats were made against the mayor.

But that number still falls short of the most threatened councillor – Druh Farrell. The Ward 7 councillor received 68 threats in 2013.

The City received the FOIP application earlier this year regarding threats between October 2010 and April 15, 2017.

As required by the FOIP Act, the applicant was provided with the names, number of threats and the number of threats elevated to the Calgary Police Service.

“To protect the personal information of those individuals impacted by these threats and to maintain the integrity of our security program, we will not be providing further details,” the city said in a statement on Wednesday.

The information does not define what types of threats were made.