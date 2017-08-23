Winnipeg drivers concerned for safety at Albert Street and Notre Dame Avenue intersection

Throughout Winnipeg’s Exchange District you’ll find old buildings, new shops, heritage sites, and the history of Winnipeg.

But, you’ll also find an eyesore that pedestrians and drivers are calling an accident waiting to happen.

READ MORE: ‘This whole area is questionable’: City of Winnipeg investigates sinkhole on Albert Street

For nearly four months a sinkhole has been boarded up on Albert Street as you turn off from Notre Dame Avenue.

The barricades started small, but then increased as weeks and months went by. Now, instead of blocking just the sinkhole on the road, the surrounding area and sidewalk have also been blocked off.

WATCH: City of Winnipeg investigates after a sinkhole closes down portion of Albert Street

City councillor Mike Pagtakhan said, while it may look like no work is being done to resolve the safety concern, work is happening behind the scenes.

“Progress is taking place. Like I said, engineering analysis is occurring, there’s been discussion with the owner of the St. Charles Hotel,” Pagtakhan said.

However, drivers and pedestrians are calling on the city to start making some changes quickly before a crash occurs.

READ MORE: Winnipeg sinkhole caused by vacant St. Charles Hotel basement wall collapse: City

“Please fix it, this is terrible looking. You should probably have more pride in your exchange district,” one pedestrian said.

The barricades have taken over some of the driving space on Albert Street that usually accommodates two-way traffic.

The city said it is monitoring the area and will make changes as they become necessary.

Pagtakhan said he’s put in a request for signage so drivers and pedestrians are aware of what to keep an eye out for ahead.