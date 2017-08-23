London city council approves Rygar development on Dundas St.

London city council is clearing the way for a new high-rise downtown.

Rygar received approval to build the 27-storey apartment building during Tuesday’s meeting.

Coun. Stephen Turner raised some concerns, noting Rygar is also planning to build a 700-unit, multi-­tower development on Talbot Street.

“During the planning committee I raised the questions about how do we gain assurances that what’s proposed is actually accomplished. My concern ultimately stemmed from the fact that the applicant has another pretty significant project on the books,” said Turner.

London’s city planner, John Flemming, says demolition of the existing building at 150 Dundas St. is conditional on applying for building permits.

“What we have recommended here is adding a clause. It essentially says the applicant would be required to obtain site-plan approval for the property and submit full building permit drawings before that heritage demolition would occur,” Flemming said.

Although the developer will need to tear down a heritage property to construct the $60-million high-rise, the plan has been endorsed by the London Advisory Committee on Heritage.

“There’s a lot of positive conversation about the quality of design of this building. It’s an art deco throwback and will really integrate well into the Dundas streetscape and will work in tandem with the Fanshawe development on Dundas Street. I’m very happy to see this development coming forward in the downtown. I think it’s a good news story all around for London,” said Coun. Tanya Park.

Despite concerns about timelines and securing the necessary financing, Rygar officials expressed confidence last month that it can build both towers.