Man arrested after string of small fires in downtown Toronto
A A
A male suspect is in custody following a series of small fires in downtown Toronto.
Toronto police responded to at least five incidents overnight of dumpsters and garbage cans being set on fire.
In one case, the front door of the Church of the Holy Trinity at Bay and Dundas was engulfed in flames.
Fire crews managed to quickly extinguish the blaze and the damage was limited to the front entrance of the church.
Firefighters also responded to an exterior condo building fire on Dalhousie Street.
No injuries were reported in any of the fires.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.