Man arrested after string of small fires in downtown Toronto

A male suspect is in custody following a series of small fires in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police responded to at least five incidents overnight of dumpsters and garbage cans being set on fire.

In one case, the front door of the Church of the Holy Trinity at Bay and Dundas was engulfed in flames.

Fire crews managed to quickly extinguish the blaze and the damage was limited to the front entrance of the church.

Firefighters also responded to an exterior condo building fire on Dalhousie Street.

No injuries were reported in any of the fires.

FIRE: @TPS51Div officers investigated numerous fires this morning. Male arrested for arson. Investigation on going. #GO1522749 ^CdK — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 23, 2017