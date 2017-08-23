Well-known Edmonton photographer Con Boland has died

Global News has confirmed well-known Edmonton photographer Con Boland died on Tuesday.

Boland spent the past 45 years as CEO and president of his own Edmonton-based businesses, Con Boland Photography Inc. and Boland Art.

The photographer, who was born in the Netherlands, had been recognized for his work around the world and been asked to lecture on photography and art at post-secondary institutions in both North America and Europe.

In addition to winning awards for his work over the years, Boland was appointed as a trustee of the National Gallery of Canada to the advisory committee for the Canadian Museum of Contemporary Photography.

“Creating the perfect artistic working environment has been my lifelong dream,” Boland is quoted as saying on his website. “As a young artist-in-training, I was often disappointed by the lack of quality and attention to detail so common in the studios I worked for.

“At that time, I was unable to find a company with similar goals and ventured out on my own, hoping to create this environment myself. I simply craved beauty.”

Boland’s life wasn’t without controversy. In the early ’90s, he accused his former girlfriend Marilyn Tan of injecting him with HIV. Tan was eventually acquitted of the charge, but served three months on charges of uttering a death threat.

Also in the early ’90s, Boland had a cup of acid thrown in his face, which caused second- and third-degree burns.

According to his LinkedIn page, Boland started apprenticing with Dutch photographers at the age of 14. Two years later, he began his studies in Amsterdam before continuing them in Belgium.

Boland successfully adapted to the evolution of photography as the craft went from analog to digital.

“The digital revolution in photography required a complete re-education and reinvestment in cameras, computers and digital photo printers,” he said. “Fortunately, from early on, I have always had a love for the magical capabilities of computers as tools.”