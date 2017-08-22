TransLink adding 105,000 service hours starting Sept. 4

Starting on Labour Day, TransLink will add 105,000 service hours to bus routes across Metro Vancouver in an effort to curb wait times, add more service hours and improve connections.

The following routes will be affected by these changes:

620 Tsawwassen Ferry/Bridgeport Station;

240 15 th Street/Vancouver; and

Street/Vancouver; and 351 Crescent Beach/Bridgeport Station.

25 Brentwood Station/UBC;

49 Metrotown Station/Dunbar Loop/UBC;

84 UBC/VCC Station; and

130 Metrotown/Hastings/Kootenay/Cap U.

TransLink will also add service in three growing neighbourhoods:

Clayton Heights (Surrey/Langley);

Morgan Creek (Surrey/White Rock); and

Silver Valley (Maple Ridge).

Translink CEO Kevin Desmond said the transit authority identified those areas as needing a boost in service most.

“Those are service areas that are either under-served or not serviced,” he said.

Desmond said about 20,000 people in those neighborhoods will be within five minutes of a bus stop.

Desmond was a guest on CKNW’s Steele and Drex Show.