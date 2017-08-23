Weather
August 23, 2017 8:00 am

Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Weather forecast
Wednesday, August 23, 2017  – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Another warm day ahead today but a change is on deck tonight. A cold front will cross the region tonight and Thursday to bring us some cloud and a slight chance of showers over the next couple of days. There will also be a slim possibility of an isolated thundershower this afternoon and evening.  The wind will also be gusty at times.

The weather pattern will start to restabilize Friday, just in time for a warm and sunny weekend.

Today’s daytime high range:  27C to 35C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla
