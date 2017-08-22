Woman’s torso found in Baltic Sea, DNA test underway to see if it’s missing reporter

Danish police say they have combed a Baltic Sea coast where a headless torso was found without finding new evidence in their investigation of a Swedish journalist who is believed to have died while on a privately built submarine.

Copenhagen police investigator Jens Moeller Jensen said Tuesday that the arms and legs had been “deliberately been cut off” the body.

Moeller Jensen says DNA from the torso is being compared to genetic material from relatives of 30-year-old Kim Wall. He says “We do not know yet whether it is her or not.” Results are

expected Wednesday.

On Monday, Danish police found a woman’s torso without legs, arms or a head.

Wall was last seen alive on Peter Madsen submarine on Aug. 10, about to embark on a brief ride in the vessel for a profile about its Danish inventor.

Madsen said he dropped her off on a Copenhagen island, but then told authorities “an accident occurred onboard that led to her death” and he “buried” her at sea at an unspecified location.

He was arrested in connection with Wall’s disappearance after his submarine sank off Denmark’s eastern coast, an event police said they suspected the inventor caused on purpose.

He denied any wrongdoing and initially told authorities he had dropped the reporter off on a redeveloped island in Copenhagen’s harbour about three hours into a nighttime trip Aug. 10.

Madsen will continue to be held on preliminary manslaughter charges, police said. They declined to provide further details about the new information he had provided.

Madsen was known for financing his submarine project through crowdfunding. The first launch of his 40-ton, nearly 18-meter-long UC3 Nautilus in 2008 made international headlines.

Wall’s family earlier told The Associated Press that she had worked in many dangerous places as a journalist and it was unimaginable “something could happen … just a few miles from the childhood home.”

The International Women’s Media Foundation said it was “deeply saddened” to receive confirmation that Wall had died.

“She was dogged in her pursuit of important and sometimes quirky stories. She was adored by those who knew her,” the organization said in a statement.

Before his arrest, Madsen appeared on Danish television to discuss the submarine’s sinking and his rescue.

The journalist’s boyfriend alerted authorities that the sub had not returned from a test run, police said.

