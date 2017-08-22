BUSINESS REPORT – the new buzzword in the tech world is Oreo, and no, it’s not the cookie

Google has revealed the name of its new Android operating system: Oreo.

There were no royalties paid to Oreo’s parent company Mondelez, calling it a pure co-branding partnership.

Google, who is known for naming its systems after sweet treats named their last system Nougat.

Moving forward, a spokesperson says it’s planning to partner on a “variety of global initiatives designed to create innovative, playful experiences for both OREO and Android fans.”

The company unveiled the new name at an eclipse party in New York on Monday, not far from the first bakery that made Oreos.

Google promised that Android Oreo means a safer, smarter, more powerful and sweeter operating system.

Users with Google Nexus and Pixel phones will see the update shortly, while other phone manufacturers hope to have the new system in place by the end of 2017.