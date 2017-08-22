Mystikal surrenders on rape charge

Rapper Mystikal, who had a No.1 album back in 2000, has surrendered to authorities in Louisiana, where he faces a sexual assault charge.

KSLA-TV video-recorded the 46-year-old rapper, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, as he entered the Caddo Correctional Center in northwest Louisiana on Monday.

Mystikal was wanted on a charge of first-degree rape.

KSLA reported that the allegation stems from an occurrence at a Shreveport casino last October. At the time, the rapper was in Shreveport-Bossier City for the “Legends of Southern Hip-Hop” concert.

Online booking records show Mystikal was in the correctional centre as of Monday afternoon. Mystikal said he turned himself in “to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man.”

Shreveport police issued an arrest warrant for Mystikal and a woman named Averweone Holman on Friday, KSLA reported. Holman was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree rape.

Police are reportedly still looking for another woman named Tenichia Wafford, who allegedly attempted to get the victim to drop the charges against Holman and Mystikal and is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree rape, according to KSLA.

In 2003, the rapper pleaded guilty to sexual battery and extortion charges. Mystikal was released from a Louisiana prison in 2010 after serving six years and he faced five years on probation and was required to register as a sex offender in Louisiana.

Roy Maughan Jr., a Baton Rouge lawyer who represents Mystikal in some matters, said he was uncertain whether counsel has been retained for the current case.

Mystikal is known for his Top 20 hits Shake Ya Ass and Danger (Been So Long), which were both released in 2000.

—With files from the Associated Press