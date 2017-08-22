Lone flight student walks away from Sunshine Coast crash

There were some tense moments for a 19-year-old student pilot on Monday evening.

Sunshine Coast RCMP constable Karen Whitby says he was flying a small Cessna by himself, from Langley to the Sunshine Coast Regional airport.

She says he was intending to touch down briefly at around 6:30 p.m. before making a return flight.

“The runway is straight, obviously. At the end of it there’s a large grassy area, which leads into bushes. It looks like he wasn’t able to stop in time, and it looks like he went off the runway, onto the grass and into the bushes.”

The Transportation Safety Board has been notified.