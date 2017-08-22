Bride, groom caught up in downtown Edmonton barroom brawl

“The most absurd thing I’ve ever seen in my life” is how a witness described a barroom brawl at a downtown Edmonton drinking establishment over the weekend.

Matt Machado told Global News that he was with two friends at Denizen Hall when a bizarre fight involving a bride, a groom and a wedding party broke out at around 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

“It was just the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said. “Had there not been a photo of it, nobody would believe us that this story actually took place.”

Machado said the wedding party had only been at Denizen Hall for about 10 to 15 minutes when all hell broke loose.

“All of a sudden, like a wild west movie, the saloon doors just explode open and bodies just fall everywhere,” he said of watching through the window as a fight spilled out into the street.

“It’s like a trainwreck outside and everybody is just watching it from this window.

“The groom or the best man or whoever is in a headlock by security. The bride is on top just swinging away. There’s people trying to break it up, there’s people trying to get in to it and it’s just carnage.”

Machado and his friends took photos of the incident’s aftermath and tweeted them out, in posts that were shared widely.

Bride is in cuffs pic.twitter.com/SwOlQkv4Aw — Section O™ (@Section_O) August 20, 2017

He also took video of the scene after security restrained a person who appeared to be the bride.

Police confirmed to Global News that they were called to a disturbance at a bar near Rogers Place for a fight reportedly involving a wedding party, but said no injuries were reported.

Global News has been unable to confirm whether charges have been laid.

“Here’s this bride and groom, probably just been married a couple hours, and they’re just in this big giant bar fight,” Machado said.

Machado said he did not know what started the fight.