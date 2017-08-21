Saskatoon solar eclipse watchers: ‘a miracle of nature unfolding in front of our eyes’

Millions looked skyward today as the moon passed directly in front of the sun.

For the first time in 99 years, the United States experienced a total solar eclipse from coast to coast. In Saskatoon, about 76 per cent of the sun was covered but it was still pretty cool.

On Monday, thousands throughout North America took in one of the greatest shows on earth as the rare solar eclipse shadowed the sky.

“It’s just one of those lifetime opportunities.”

At the University of Saskatchewan’s observatory hundreds got a peek at history in the making.

“Anybody can come in, sit down, look behind the telescope and feel that awe inspiring,” observatory tour guide Tylor Savé said.

“They can do astronomy that the ancients did.”

No matter where a viewing party was held, everyone seemed unified by the experience and appreciated just how special this cosmic occasional was.

“It doesn’t happen every month, it’s not very often,” 10-year-old Lautaro Ortiz-Boire said.

“It’s just like the lunar eclipse, I was six I think and it hasn’t come for a while.”

At London Drugs, dozens upon dozens of area residents showed up to safely watch the eclipse in front of the store through the ability of pinpoint projection, eclipse glasses and a live feed being broadcast on site.

“It’s just so unique to be able to see a miracle of nature unfolding in front of our eyes over a period of a couple of hours,” Tim Yaworski, technical sales representative for London Drugs on 8th Street, said.

Another solar eclipse won’t be visible in Saskatoon until 2044, according to officials. The last one in Saskatchewan prior to Monday’s was in 1979.

She was at the last #eclipse in #sask in '79, that time is a total eclipse & she says it was little colder since it was February!! #yxe pic.twitter.com/NAqEJm3ls6 — Meaghan Craig (@MCraigGlobal) August 21, 2017

“It was just absolutely phenomenonal to experience during totality there was 360-degree sunsets, there were stars and because it was February it was very, very cold,” Lillia Wilcox laughed.

Across Canada, the sun was only partially covered by the moon which is why some stargazers from Saskatoon went to the United States where for several minutes there was total midday darkness.

“It’s something like it’s out of a science fiction movie to be honest. It’s just this glowing ring up in the sky instead of the sun,” Dale Boan said while calling from Idaho.

If you missed out on this eclipse don’t feel bad, approximately only six per cent of the population in the U.S. witnessed it. Although the next time one occurs in Saskatchewan is 27 years from now, there is one every year in a different part of the world so travel maybe required.

