3 injured following crash near Hortonville, NS

RCMP say three people suffered injuries following a vehicle collision and fire near Hortonville, N.S. on Saturday.

The vehicles were travelling along Highway 101 at around 8:30 a.m. when a Honda Civic travelling west hydroplaned, crossed the centre line and was struck by an oncoming Toyota Camry travelling east.

Police say after all of the occupants were out of the vehicles, the Honda caught fire. It was quickly extinguished by the Wolfville Volunteer Fire Department.

The driver of the Honda, a 20-year-old woman, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital in Kentville.

The two occupants of the Toyota, a 54-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries.