Elderly man dies after being struck by car in Liverpool parking lot

RCMP are investigating a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle in Liverpool, N.S.

Police say a Ford Taurus collided with an 83-year-old man in a parking lot on Queens Place Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The man’s name has not been released however RCMP say he was from Bridgewater.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The collision remains under investigation.