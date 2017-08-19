Edmonton Police Service marks 125th anniversary with public picnic

This year, the Edmonton Police Service is marking a major milestone: its 125th year serving and protecting the citizens of Edmonton. And on Sunday, the public is invited to celebrate with the EPS at an anniversary picnic at Borden Park.

Air 1, the EPS Canine Unit, Tactical Unit and Crime Scenes Investigations (CSI) will be on hand for the family friendly event, which includes bouncy houses, games, prizes and a petting zoo. Free hot dogs will be offered to the first 1,000 people at the park.

People are also encouraged to try out the emergency vehicle operation course or the recruiting unit’s officer skills challenge.

“This is a great opportunity for people to get up close and personal with the officers and equipment operating behind the scenes to keep our city safe,” Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht said.

“We have all of them together in one place, and typically the only time these units come together is during a major emergency. This time, they’ll be able to take a few moments to talk, answer questions and even have some fun.”

What does it take to become an Edmonton police officer? This GoPro footage shows the obstacle course new police recruits are put through, while wearing a 15-pound police vest.

On June 20, 1892, town council met on the top floor of a butcher shop and decided to hire Edmonton’s first police constable, forming the Edmonton Police Department.

It was then-mayor Matthew McCauley who issued the bylaw, allowing the town to appoint constables to keep the peace. Within a decade, the police force had doubled its efforts.

From 1902 to 1912, the EPD expanded further to include a chief constable, inspector, two captains, five detectives, six sergeants and 52 constables.

In 1911, Alex Decoteau was hired by the EPD, becoming the first Aboriginal person to be hired by a police department in Canada.

Fast forward 125 years and the Edmonton Police Service is now proudly represented by 2,600 employees, including 1,800 sworn members and 800 civilian members.

The EPS has hosted a number of events this year, to mark the quasquicentennial. On June 20, a public ceremony was held at City Hall.

“Throughout our anniversary celebrations we’ve seen an outpouring of appreciation and support from the community that we’re truly thankful for,” Knecht said. “There’s a sense of pride in what we’ve accomplished together and where we’re going as a police service.”

A number of prizes will be handed out at Sunday’s picnic, including two tickets to an Edmonton Oilers game and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go on a ride-along in the new EPS Air One helicopter.

The picnic runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available at Northlands’ south parking lot.