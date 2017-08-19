North Shore Rescue called out to Eagle Bluffs Area
North Shore Rescue is responding to a call in the Eagle Bluffs Area with a report of an injured hiker.
Mike Danks with North Shore Rescue said the call came in around 10 a.m. Saturday.
“It was for an injured female hiker who has an ankle injury,” he said. “We’re not sure the extent of it but she’s unable to walk.”
Crews have not made contact with the hiker but are currently en route to the area.
