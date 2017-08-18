Nine people shaken up after boat starts sinking in Okanagan Lake
Nine people, including children, have been rescued from a boat that started sinking on Okanagan Lake in Kelowna.
Emergency crews received a call that a patio boat had started taking on water just after 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Reports indicate everyone on board was wearing a life jacket.
Nobody is believed to have been hurt but people were shaken up following the incident.
