August 18, 2017 7:15 pm

Nine people shaken up after boat starts sinking in Okanagan Lake

Nine people, including children, have been rescued from a boat that started sinking on Okanagan Lake in Kelowna.

Emergency crews received a call  that a patio boat had started taking on water just after 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Reports indicate everyone on board was wearing a life jacket.

Nobody is believed to have been hurt but people were shaken up following the incident.

 

 

Kelowna
okanagan lake
sinking patio boat

