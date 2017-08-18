Kingston pickleball tournament raises funds for United Way

The Kingston-area United Way will announce its fundraising goal for the 2017 campaign in a few weeks, but fundraising is already under way courtesy of one of Canada’s fastest-growing sports.

The Royal Kingston Curling Club played host to the first annual United Way Pickleball tournament on Friday morning, with a full field of 20 teams taking to the court.

United Way KFLA campaign manager Nikki Beaulieu says the new event took the place of the previous curling “Funspiel” the organization used to run each year.

Pickleball, a racquet sport, is ideal for those who enjoy badminton, tennis or table tennis.

“It’s the fastest-growing sport in North America — that’s why we picked it,” explained event co-organizer Brian Chenweth.

He says the sport appeals to a wide demographic and is easy to pick up.

The United Way KFLA will announce its fundraising goal on Sept. 8.