August 18, 2017 4:27 pm

U.S. State Department email service back up after worldwide outage

By Staff Reuters

State Department email service has been restored after a nearly 12-hour worldwide outage hit its entire unclassified system.

AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez, File
The U.S. State Department‘s email service has been restored after an approximately half-day outage, spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Friday.

State Department officials worldwide stopped receiving emails on the agency’s unclassified system around 2 a.m. E.T. on Friday, officials said. Service was temporarily restored by the early afternoon, Nauert said.

“It has been quite a headache today, our email system has been down,” Nauert said at a news briefing. “It was brought up just a short while ago … there are some glitches that they’re still working out.”

The outage was caused by internal human error and not a cyber attack, an official said.

