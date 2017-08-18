U.S. State Department email service back up after worldwide outage

The U.S. State Department‘s email service has been restored after an approximately half-day outage, spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Friday.

State Department officials worldwide stopped receiving emails on the agency’s unclassified system around 2 a.m. E.T. on Friday, officials said. Service was temporarily restored by the early afternoon, Nauert said.

READ MORE: Anthony Scaramucci among White House figures fooled by email prankster: report

“It has been quite a headache today, our email system has been down,” Nauert said at a news briefing. “It was brought up just a short while ago … there are some glitches that they’re still working out.”

The outage was caused by internal human error and not a cyber attack, an official said.