Why were people tweeting pictures of cats during the Barcelona attack?

If you’re searching Twitter for news about the Barcelona terrorist attack, you may come across a few pictures of cats.

On Thursday, gruesome photos and videos started flooding Twitter in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Barcelona that killed 13 people and injured more than 100 others.

READ MORE: Barcelona attack: Here’s what we know so far

However, some Twitter users decided to share images of cats instead of the graphic photo taken of the Las Ramblas rampage and a second attack in the coastal town of Cambrils.

The people of #barcelona want us to share pictures of cats, not terror.

Please respect the victims of this atrocity. pic.twitter.com/aAFtGbnV7w — Lea Finch ❄ (@essexoldbird) August 17, 2017

The images of felines began spreading online after Spanish police warned social media users not to share photos and videos of victims.

Distressing images were being tweeted alongside hashtags like #Barcelona, #LasRamblas and #Cambrils. So users started to use pictures of cats alongside the hashtag to help prevent graphic images of the victims from being spread on social media.

🚩Por respeto a las víctimas y a sus familias, por favor, NO compartas imágenes de heridos en atropello de #Ramblas de Barcelona — Policía Nacional (@policia) August 17, 2017

Authorities asked sharing images be stopped. Cat photos being used to saturate hashtag #Barcelona & bury insensitive and traumatic images pic.twitter.com/y92ISBokfH — Sarah Crisp (@sairydust) August 17, 2017

Users also started posting the cat images to confuse suspects following police hashtags to find out more about ongoing investigations. One Twitter user said: “If the terrorists are following the hashtag to gather police info, they only see cats.”

BARCELONA ATTACK: Police still searching for driver of van that killed 13, injured 100

Hashtag flooding. If the terrorists are following the hashtag to gather police info, they only see cats. Clear now? — Javier Esplugas (@esplugas) August 18, 2017

Another user wrote: “We will post cute cat photos so that the murderers do not exploit the blood spilled and the pain caused.”

#Barcelona Vamos a poner lindos gatitos, para que los asesinos no disfruten con la sangre derramada y el dolor causado. FUERZA BARCELONA!! pic.twitter.com/ZJAzaPgDz6 — Pili (@Pilibc22) August 17, 2017

#Barcelona my thoughts are with all the people affected by this cowardly attack. Here's my cat. pic.twitter.com/FIBgei10DX — Marlous (@MarlousSmits) August 17, 2017

This trend was also used in Brussels in 2015, following the terrorist attacks in Paris. The city was on lockdown, and authorities asked people not to disclose details about police activity on social media. Cat pictures then flooded the Twitter world.