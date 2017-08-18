Crime
August 18, 2017 11:59 am

Police watchdog say no charges in arrest by Cape Breton police that led to broken rib

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Nova Scotia's police watchdog has found no reason to charge Cape Breton Regional Police officers after a man suffered a broken rib during an arrest

File/Global News
The organization responsible for overseeing police conduct in the province has said that a Cape Breton Regional Police officer should not face charges over a broken rib that a man suffered during an arrest.

The report, released on Monday, details the findings of Special Incident Response Team (SiRT) investigation into the incident that occurred on February 3, 2017.

SiRT says officers were called to the home in Sydney, N.S. for a noise complaint when a man became aggressive with police, throwing a punch at one officer and eventually kicking the windows of a police cruiser.

The report says cellphone video showed police struggling with the 37-year-old man, and the man himself did not have a recollection of the struggle due to alcohol.

The man later apologized to the police later while at the hospital with the report stating it’s likely that the broken rib was sustained during the struggle.

The team says excessive force was not used and charges are not warranted.

— With files from the Canadian Press

