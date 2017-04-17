Canada
SiRT investigating after man injured in Halifax police interaction

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a man was injured during an interaction with Halifax police.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating after they say a man was injured during an interaction with Halifax Regional Police (HRP) in relation to a potential assault.

About 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, HRP say they received information about a potential assault that could occur in Halifax. According to a SiRT release, police said the information suggested a group of people were trying to find a man in the downtown area, and one member of the group was said to be armed with a pipe.

According to police, officers found the group but could not find a weapon.

Later that evening, they located a 24-year-old exiting Niche restaurant in the Maritime Centre who they said was allegedly linked to the weapon. The man suffered a facial injury during an interaction with police.  He declined medical attention at first, but later went to hospital. SiRT says he is believed to have suffered a fracture near his eye.

Due to the injury, HRP contacted SiRT at 2:30 a.m. Monday. SiRT has since assumed responsibility of investigating the circumstances of the man’s injury.

Anyone who has information or may have witnessed the incident is asked to call 902-424-2010.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

