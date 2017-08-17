Barcelona attack: CN Tower goes dark, Toronto sign shines red, yellow in honour of victims

Two of Toronto’s most iconic sights are showing their support for Barcelona in the wake of another deadly terrorist attack in Europe.

The CN Tower went dark and the Toronto sign shone red and yellow Wednesday night, as the city of Toronto honoured the victims of the terror attack in a tourist district in Barcelona that left at least 13 dead, with around 100 more injured.

Spanish police are continuing to search for the driver of the van that plowed into the crowed Thursday. The incident has been linked to another planned terror attack in a city 100 km south of Barcelona.

The CN Tower posted a message saying its “light program will remain dark this evening in memory of the victims of the attack in Barcelona.”

Mayor John Tory condemned the attack in a tweet earlier in the day, writing, “Toronto stands with Barcelona and condemns these senseless acts of terror. Our thoughts and hearts are with all those affected.”

The @TourCNTower's LED lights are dark and the #Toronto sign is lit up red and yellow in honour of the #BarcelonaAttack victims. pic.twitter.com/Vl32m7f6t4 — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) August 18, 2017

Toronto stands with #Barcelona and condemns these senseless acts of terror. Our thoughts & hearts are with all those affected. — John Tory (@JohnTory) August 17, 2017