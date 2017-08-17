Creative Saskatchewan announces two new film grants for emerging filmmakers

The filming of the pilot episode of a series called Crowsworld is underway in Saskatoon.

“This is a three-part series. We’re looking to entice networks to build it out to a more fuller series. We have a five-year plan for this,” said Damien Bartlett, the screenwriter of Crowsworld.

The sci-fi series is funded by the screenwriter and the director, who are paying $5,000 out of pocket for the project.

“So many people here are just passionate, just hungry to learn,” said Levi Mierau, Crowsworld’s director.

“I got sick of seeing people just sitting around and not being able to do what they love and then frankly leaving the province, and that’s not what we want.”

This week, two new film grants were announced through Creative Saskatchewan that could help address that very issue.

One grant is for a micro-budget feature film by emerging filmmakers, where up to $50,000 per project is available.

The second is a web series production grant, which supports short-form content. That grant offers up to $10,000.

“The fact that it happened, and the fact they’re offering as much as they are, is huge for us going forward, Mierau said. “It means they’re listening. It means they’re seeing that there are crews, there are people willing [to get into this work].”

Mierau said he plans to apply for one of the grants for a film project planned for next summer.

According to Creative Saskatchewan, the grants are targeted at emerging filmmakers who require financial investment in order to complete their first projects.

Applications are now open for both film grants. Deadlines are Oct. 31 for the web series grant, and Nov. 30 for the feature film grant.

Crowsworld is expected to be released around Christmas this year.