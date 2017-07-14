Young local filmmakers strive to make a quality, Saskatoon-bred movie

It can only be described as a passion project for a group of young Saskatoon cinematographers.

Shooting has just wrapped on The Tipping Point, a bitter-sweet day for those involved.

READ MORE: Clint Eastwood casts men who stopped train attack in new film

“It’s a 10-day shoot, so we’re here from 9 a.m. until five in the morning,” Jacob Stebner, the films director said.

“We’ve gotten really close on set.”

The film is a romantic comedy, the creation of Stebner and his friend Ben Thomas, and tells the story of a Saskatoon millennial facing the realities of adulthood.

“It’s about the search for truth,” Stebner said, “the search for what we want to do with our lives, and what everyone tell us to do is not necessarily what we want to do or what we should do.”

The production is unique, comprised of a complete cast and crew all from Saskatoon.

“We feel behind that camera that we’re creating something that people from Saskatchewan can relate to, that they can recognize, and that they can get behind,” Stebner said.

READ MORE: Old 8mm film captures an ‘intimate’ view of 1960s Maritimes

The idea of an all local production was an idea Stebner and Thomas had since the 107-page script was written.

“We wanted everyone from Saskatchewan, we only wanted Saskatchewan people,” Stebner said. “Cast, crew and even local companies involved.”

Local companies like Crossmount Cider and Prairie Sun Brewery have been stepping up to help out with the project. Even Bombargo, a Saskatoon band, is providing the soundtrack for the movie.

City Perks is one of the local businesses acting as a backdrop for a few scenes in the film; a request they get often, but are happy to fulfil.

“It’s all about the people,” Daryl Grunau, City Perks manager, said.

“Anyway that we can support our community is gravy for anything that we’re doing here.”

But making a movie in Saskatchewan does have it’s challenges, since the cancellation of the film tax credit five years ago.

“This project is kind of been founded on and pushed through to completion based on motivation and passion, we’re not getting paid.” Stebner said.

“We don’t have the budget to do that.”

READ MORE: ‘Wonder Woman’ actor inspires students from his hometown on Alberta’s Blood reserve

There are still some grants for screen-based media available in the province, but as Stebner looks ahead to future productions, there is concern things could become more of a challenge.

“With the lack of a film credit, looking forward to the next one and hoping we’re getting paid looks tougher and tougher as we got forward,” he said.

Despite the challenges, the crew is motivated to show there is still hope for film making in Saskatchewan.

The movie is scheduled to premiere at the Broadway Theatre on Dec. 29.