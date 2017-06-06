‘Wonder Woman’ actor inspires students from his hometown on Alberta’s Blood reserve

The movie Wonder Woman broke records at the box office this week as it scored the biggest opening weekend for a female director.

It also broke barriers on the Blood reserve in southern Alberta,

“Dreams come true, I’m a living example,” actor Eugene Brave Rock said. “I’m just a kid from Stand Off.”

Brave Rock, known as “Gene” on the reserve, plays a character known as “Chief” in the blockbuster film.

On Tuesday, Brave Rock hosted a private screening of the film and took some time to speak to about 250 students from his hometown, telling them success doesn’t care who you are or where you come from.

“I hope me being here encourages some of the kids to keep striving for success and [to] have some hope,” he said.

It was an inspirational day for a couple of aspiring actresses from Kainai High School.

“It’s just like the first time I’ve heard of a native actor in a movie,” Grade 10 student Karsen Black Water said. “Usually, they’re portrayed by a white person dressed in a fake tan and braids.”

“I started feeling, ‘Oh, I’m not going to be good at acting and all,’ but now, seeing someone from the reserve getting casted is pretty cool,” Grade 9 student Karis Good Striker said. “It makes me want to go for casting calls.”

Brave Rock’s aunt, a high school principal on the reserve, was the one who organized the celebrity visit.

“This is so special for our young people to see – first of all – one of their own from Stand Off who grew up on the reserve, who was raised by his grandmother,” Ramona Big Head said.

Brave Rock starred in his first play 17 years ago, before many of the students he spoke to on Tuesday were even born. It took time to get to the big stage, and in his limited time with the students, he left a powerful message.

“Believe, dreams come true.”