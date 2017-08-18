COMMENTARY: Why not name Vaughan hospital after Neville-Lake family?

The family of Marco Muzzo, the drunk driver who in 2015 killed four members of the Neville-Lake family, including their three young kids, has made a donation to the new Mackenzie Vaughan Hospital.

The $15-million donation, made together with another family, is the largest single financial gift for the new state-of-the-art hospital, just 12 kilometres from the crash site.

READ MORE: Marco Muzzo family donates millions for new Ontario hospital, wing named in tribute

In honour of the donation, which was planned before the tragic collision, the hospital has named a wing after the Muzzo family.

Feel differently about their charitable gesture now?

The donation — from a family that is known for their philanthropy — is very generous, and I’m sure locals are more than happy for it.

But why not just cut the cheque and enjoy the gala? People will know where the money came from.

Again, the funds are surely welcome, but there are many who give anonymously, or without seeking credit for their contributions.

READ MORE: Marco Muzzo says Neville-Lake family lawsuit should be reduced in crash that killed 4

It’s almost as if this donation is a distraction from the reality of what happened, as much as it is in a way making good for it.

As a statement against impaired driving and a tribute to the late Daniel, Harrison, Milly and their granddad Gary, why not name the hospital wing after the Neville-Lake family instead?