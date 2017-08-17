Shania Twain announces 14 Canadian tour dates in 2018

Shania Twain is ready to go on tour for her latest album, NOW.

The Canadian country legend officially announced 2018 NOW tour dates on Twitter, which include 14 stops in her home country.

NORTH AMERICAN NOW TOUR!

Pre-order the #ShaniaNOW tour bundle at https://t.co/SZ6q5j3y6A to access pre-sale tickets from 10am Tue Aug 22nd. pic.twitter.com/sUAFftMZEZ — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) August 17, 2017

This is Twain’s first big tour since 2015’s Rock This Country.

Twain, 51, kicks off the tour in Tacoma, Wash. on May 3, before her block of Canadian dates and six back-to-back shows.

It’s been a stellar year for Twain in and out of the music industry. She’ll take centre stage at the Grey Cup Halftime Show on Nov. 26 in Ottawa and will also make her acting debut in John Travolta’s racing film Trading Paint.

The five-time Grammy winner’s album drops on Sept. 29, and marks her first major album release in 15 years.

Here are Twain’s upcoming Canadian tour dates:

Saturday, May 5 — Vancouver, BC

Sunday, May 6 — Vancouver, BC

Wednesday, May 9 — Edmonton, AB

Thursday, May 10 — Edmonton, AB

Saturday, May 12 — Saskatoon, SK

Sunday, May 13 — Winnipeg, MB

Monday, June 25 — Ottawa, ON

Tuesday, June 26 — Montreal, QB

Thursday, June 28 — Quebec, QB

Sunday, July 1 — Hamilton, ON

Tuesday, July 3 — London, ON

Wednesday, July 4 — London, ON

Friday, July 6 — Toronto, ON

Saturday, July 7 — Toronto, ON