Manitoba Premier grows inner circle in cabinet shuffle

WINNIPEG – Premier Brian Pallister has added a new face to his cabinet.
The previously amalgamated portfolios of Indigenous and Northern Relations and Municipal Relations, held by Eileen Clark, has been split into two.
Jeff Wharton was sworn in Thursday morning as the minister of municipal relations. Clark will remain as minister for indigenous and northern relations.
Five other portfolios were also shuffled.
Ron Schuler has moved from minister of crown services to infrastructure.
Cliff Cullen has taken over the crown portfolio, moving from minister of growth, enterprise and trade.
That portfolio will now be run by Blaine Pederson who was previously the minister of infrastructure.
Cathy Cox and Rochelle Squires have swapped portfolios. Cox is now the minister of sport, culture and heritage and Squires minister of sustainable development and minister responsible for francophone affairs and status of women.
The rest of cabinet remains as follows:
When Pallister was sworn in as Premier in 2016 he reduced the overall size of cabinet by nearly two-thirds.
Noting at the time a smaller cabinet would save around $5 million.
“This group, the size it is, I think is an optimum size. I didn’t enter into this structure without some forethought,” Pallister said May 3, 2016.
