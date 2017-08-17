Chester Bennington’s widow shares son’s music

The widow of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, who took his own life last month, has shared music recorded by their son, Jaime.

“Our son is as talented as his father,” Talinda said, as she took to Twitter on Wednesday to share Jaime’s new EP, Reveries 4.

Our son Jaime is as talented as his father @ChesterBe . Here's a bit of his original work. #legacy https://t.co/ubvdUe9Acl — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) August 16, 2017

READ MORE: Hundreds of Linkin Park fans gather to pay tribute to Chester Bennington

Describing the new music on his website, the 21-year-old student composer said: “Fueled by my love for the incredible Dimitri Shostakovich, of which I have cultivated over the last six months through the systematic consumption of every symphony, brooding string quartet, and whimsical piano solo, I decided to sit down with my piano and have a conversation about what we wanted out of music.”

“That conversation ended with the subsequent decision to write music that simply SOUNDED good. I purposely forced myself to stray away from any of the hard-wired academic prejudices that I had the tendency to fall back on.”

READ MORE: Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington laid to rest at ‘beautiful’ memorial service

Jaime was Bennington’s oldest child, from his relationship with former girlfriend Elka Brand. He also adopted Brand’s other son Isaiah in 2006. In 2002, Bennington had another son, Draven Sebastian, with his first wife, Samantha Marie Olit. He married Talinda in 2005, and the pair had three children together; a son named Tyler Lee, and two twin daughters, Lily and Lila.

A week after Bennington’s tragic passing, Talinda released a statement where she said: “I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero – their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy.”

“How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left.”