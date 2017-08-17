Strike mandate meeting set for CAMI workers in Ingersoll amid contract talks
The possibility of a strike may soon loom over contract talks between CAMI workers and GM Canada.
A strike mandate meeting will be held Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. at Centennial Hall here in London.
Contract talks between the two sides began last week.
Unifor Local 88 represents nearly 3,000 workers. The auto assembly plant in Ingersoll was recently hit with over 600 layoffs when GM moved a vehicle production line to Mexico.
The current contract expires Sept. 17.
If a deal isn’t reached, a strike or lockout would be possible any time after Sept. 17.
