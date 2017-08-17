Canada
August 17, 2017 8:09 am

Strike mandate meeting set for CAMI workers in Ingersoll amid contract talks

By Reporter  AM980

Doors and window openings line up on the Trim line, where window regulators, trim panels and window glass is installed at the CAMI Automotive facility in Ingersoll, Ontario, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2006.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Dave Chidley
A A

The possibility of a strike may soon loom over contract talks between CAMI workers and GM Canada.

A strike mandate meeting will be held Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. at Centennial Hall here in London.

Contract talks between the two sides began last week.

Unifor Local 88 represents nearly 3,000 workers. The auto assembly plant in Ingersoll was recently hit with over 600 layoffs when GM moved a vehicle production line to Mexico.

READ MORE: Layoff notices issued for 625 workers at CAMI

The current contract expires Sept. 17.

If a deal isn’t reached, a strike or lockout would be possible any time after Sept. 17.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CAMI
CAMI Ingersoll
Contract Talks
GM Canada
labour dispute
Production
Strike
strike mandate
Unifor Local 88
unionized workers
walkout

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News