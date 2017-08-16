Canada
1 infant, 2 others dead in crash near Hanna, Alta.

Three people, including an infant, have died and others were injured after a crash in east-central Alberta, according to Alberta Health EMS.

Two of the dead are believed to be teens, EMS said.

The crash occurred near Hanna, Alta. at Highway 36 and Highway 570 on Wednesday.

EMS did not say what time the crash occurred but confirmed it involved a semi-truck and a van.

According to EMS, a woman in her early 30s was airlifted to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary by a STARS Air Ambulance helicopter. They said two men – one in their 40s and another in their 50s – were rushed to hospital by ground ambulance.

The RCMP did not provide details but confirmed they are notifying the victims’ next of kin.

Hanna is located about 220 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

More to come…

Global News