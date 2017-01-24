Traffic
January 24, 2017 5:55 pm
Updated: January 24, 2017 6:01 pm

2 killed, 2 injured in highway crash south of Hanna

Two people were killed in a highway crash between Hanna and Brooks.

A collision involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle between Hanna and Brooks, Alta. has left two people dead and two others injured, EMS officials said Tuesday.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 570.

Alberta EMS said a man was taken to hospital in Brooks by ground ambulance. A fourth person suffered minor injuries.
The gender and ages of the two people killed have not been released.

A witness told Global News the other vehicle involved was an SUV.

STARS Air Ambulance was requested for one of the patients, but could not respond due to weather conditions.

Highway 36 was closed while RCMP investigated.

