Music to commuters’ ears: Pointe-Claire students bring classical sounds to the metro

Metro riders were treated to a dose of classical music this afternoon.

Lindsay Place High School students and graduates of the Pointe-Claire school’s musical program played a free concert at Place des Arts metro station on Wednesday.

Commuters got to enjoy snippets from Phantom of the Opera and Disney classics.

The initiative is a part of Montreal’s 375th anniversary celebrations.

The mini-concerts are a lead-up to Montreal Symphonique, a free concert performed by a giant orchestra that brings together the Montréal Symphony Orchestra, Orchestre Métropolitaine and the McGill Symphony Orchestra at Mount-Royal Park on August 19.

Students were thrilled to help celebrate the city’s big birthday.

“I feel honoured to be a part of it — it’s a huge celebration,” Grade 10 student Rosalie Dubé said.

“It’s exciting, it’s cool. It’s a step further in my music career,” added music program graduate Katie Myers.

“Hopefully I can spread a love for music, and maybe more people will be excited to play music soon,” Grade 10 student Josianne Dubé said.

The students will be on hand at Berri-UQAM and Place des Arts stations for more concerts from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. tomorrow and Friday.