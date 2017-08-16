Health
August 16, 2017 11:55 am

New Brunswick makes publicly funded rotavirus vaccine available for children

By Staff The Canadian Press

This transmission electron micrograph shows intact rotavirus particles.

The Canadian Press/HO, CDC
A A

The New Brunswick government is now making publicly funded rotavirus vaccines available for young children.

It is one of the last provinces to publicly fund the vaccine.

READ MORE: Here’s how hard Zika virus hit Canadian tourists last year

Rotavirus causes severe diarrhea and vomiting which can lead to serious illness and hospitalization.

It usually affects children between the ages of six months and two years.

WATCH: Alberta considers Rotavirus vaccine

The vaccine is administered orally and is a two-dose series given to infants when they are two and four months old.

Health Minister Victor Boudreau says immunization is important to protect the health of the population.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Health Care
New Brunswick
new brunswick health
New Brunswick health care
Rotavirus
Rotavirus Vaccine
Vaccines
Victor Bourdreau

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News