Black Hawk helicopter with 5 U.S. military members on board crashes off Hawaii
HONOLULU – U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are searching the ocean off Hawaii for five crew members of an Army helicopter that reportedly went down during a training exercise, authorities said Wednesday.
Officials at Wheeler Army Airfield near Honolulu reported losing communications around 10 p.m. Tuesday with the crew of a UH-60 Black Hawk, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
Responding teams reported spotting a debris field about 3 kilometres west of Kaena Point, Oahu, shortly before 11:30 p.m., the release said.
An airplane, two helicopters and several boats are being used in the search across an area with light winds and 2-foot seas.
Two Black Hawk crews were conducting training between Kaena Point and Oahu’s Dillingham Airfield at the time communications were lost, officials said.
