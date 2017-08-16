Barack Obama breaks Twitter record with post-Charlottesville message
Twitter says former U.S. president Barack Obama‘s tweet in response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend has taken the crown as the platform’s most-liked post ever.
Obama tweeted a quote from Nelson Mandela Saturday night:
“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…”
Obama posted the tweet alongside a picture of himself smiling at a group of children of different races.
Twitter spokesman Nick Pacilo says Obama’s tweet set the mark shortly after 10 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday night by passing Ariana Grande’s tweet following a deadly bombing in May at her concert in England.
Obama’s post had more than 3.3 million likes Tuesday morning.
