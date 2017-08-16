World
August 16, 2017 10:16 am

Barack Obama breaks Twitter record with post-Charlottesville message

By Staff The Associated Press

Barack Obama's post-Charlottesville message has become the most-liked tweet ever.

Twitter says former U.S. president Barack Obama‘s tweet in response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend has taken the crown as the platform’s most-liked post ever.

Obama tweeted a quote from Nelson Mandela Saturday night:

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…”

Obama posted the tweet alongside a picture of himself smiling at a group of children of different races.

Twitter spokesman Nick Pacilo says Obama’s tweet set the mark shortly after 10 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday night by passing Ariana Grande’s tweet following a deadly bombing in May at her concert in England.

Obama’s post had more than 3.3 million likes Tuesday morning.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

